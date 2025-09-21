FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Kansas City Current vs. Seattle Reign

Published on September 20, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Goals from Debinha and Temwa Chawinga help lift Kansas City over Seattle to claim the 2025 NWSL Shield presented by CarMax.

