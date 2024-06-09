FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Kansas City Current vs. Seattle Reign FC
June 9, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Kansas City Current YouTube Video
The Kansas City Current put on a five-star performance with five goals to defeat Seattle Reign FC, 5-2, at home.
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
Check out the Kansas City Current Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 9, 2024
- Kansas City Current Extends Unbeaten Streak to Franchise-Record 14 Games with 5-2 Victory Over Seattle Reign - Kansas City Current
- Seattle Reign FC Falls in Kansas City - Seattle Reign FC
- Courage TST Team Advances to Monday's $1 Million Championship Match - North Carolina Courage
- Portland Thorns Shut Out North Carolina With 1-0 Win - Portland Thorns FC
- Courage Falls, 1-0, Behind Second-Half Penalty - North Carolina Courage
- Spirit Continues Record Start to 2024 Season, Returns Home with Three Hard-Earned Points - Washington Spirit
- Chicago Red Stars Break NWSL Attendance Record, But Fall to Bay FC , 0-2 - Chicago Red Stars
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Current Stories
- Kansas City Current Extends Unbeaten Streak to Franchise-Record 14 Games with 5-2 Victory Over Seattle Reign
- Kansas City Current Return from International Break Looking to Sweep Seattle Reign in 2024 Season Series
- Prime Video to Stream Kansas City Current Match at Orlando Pride September 13
- Kansas City Current Defender Gabrielle Robinson Suffers Torn ACL
- NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup Series Announces Broadcast Details and Playoff Sites