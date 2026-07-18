FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Kansas City Current vs. San Diego Wave FC
Published on July 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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A hard-fought battle ends in a draw despite a resilient effort from both teams with a brace for San Diego's Trinity Byars and goals from Croix Bethune and Temwa Chawinga for Kansas City.
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 17, 2026
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