FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Kansas City Current vs. San Diego Wave FC

Published on July 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC YouTube Video







A hard-fought battle ends in a draw despite a resilient effort from both teams with a brace for San Diego's Trinity Byars and goals from Croix Bethune and Temwa Chawinga for Kansas City.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 17, 2026

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