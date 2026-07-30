FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Kansas City Current vs. Racing Louisville FC

Published on July 29, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current YouTube Video







Braces from Haley Hopkins and Debinha, with a goal from rookie Amelia White, secure the KC Current the win over Racing Louisville, 5-1.

KC Current vs Racing Louisville match recap presented by Nationwide







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 29, 2026

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