FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Kansas City Current vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC

October 25, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current YouTube Video







Highlights from the 2024 Summer Cup Championship see Kansas City Current forward Temwa Chawinga finish off two separate passes from teammate Lo'eau LaBonta to help her side win, 2-0, after a hard fought battle against Gotham FC.

