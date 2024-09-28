FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Kansas City Current vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC

September 28, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current YouTube Video







Temwa Chawinga scores yet again as KC Current draw against Gotham.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.