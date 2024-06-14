FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Kansas City Current vs Chicago Red Stars

June 14, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current YouTube Video







It's always fun time in KC! Chicago battles back late with an equalizing goal and KC keep their unbeaten streak alive.

Kansas City Current vs. Chicago Red Stars highlights presented by @nationwide

