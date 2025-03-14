FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Houston Dash vs. Washington Spirit

March 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

The Washington Spirit kicked off their 2025 campaign with a 2-1 win on the road against the Houston Dash. Washington jumped out to a two goal lead after Makenna Morris and Ashley Hatch helped them ahead, and a Houston goal from Maggie Graham proved only a consolation as the Spirit claimed all three points in the end.

