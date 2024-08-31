FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Houston Dash vs. Utah Royals FC

August 31, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC defeated the Houston Dash 3-1 on August 31, 2024. Houston's Andressa scored, while Utah's Ana Tejada, Claudia Zornoza and Paige Monaghan scored in the victory.

