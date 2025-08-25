FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Houston Dash vs. Seattle Reign FC

Published on August 24, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash YouTube Video







Yazmeen Ryan scores early for the Houston Dash but Sofia Huerta sets the NWSL Regular Season assist record with a pass to Jordyn Huitema to level the game up 1-1.







