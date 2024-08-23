FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Houston Dash vs. Orlando Pride

August 23, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Summer Yates scored the lone goal as the Orlando Pride beat the Houston Dash 1-0 to extend their unbeaten streak to 18 regular season games.

