FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Houston Dash vs. Orlando Pride
August 23, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Houston Dash YouTube Video
Summer Yates scored the lone goal as the Orlando Pride beat the Houston Dash 1-0 to extend their unbeaten streak to 18 regular season games.
