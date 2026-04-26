FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Houston Dash vs. North Carolina Courage
Published on April 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage YouTube Video
North Carolina Courage goes down a player but maintains the win thanks to a goal from Ashley Sanchez and stout defending.
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
Check out the North Carolina Courage Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 25, 2026
- First-half strike from Sanchez seals win over Dash - North Carolina Courage
- Chicago Stars FC Shut out Boston Legacy FC 2-0 at Home - Chicago Stars FC
- Boston Legacy Improve on Attack But Fall to Chicago Stars 2-0 - Boston Legacy FC
- Denver Summit FC Match Notes vs. San Diego Wave FC - Denver Summit FC
- Denver Summit FC Celebrates First Sellout - Denver Summit FC
- Bay FC fall 3-0 on the Road to Gotham FC - Bay FC
- Gotham FC Rolls to 3-0 Victory over Bay FC - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Reign FC Hosts Utah Royals FC at Lumen Field in Seattle Opener on Sunday - Seattle Reign FC
- Seattle Reign FC Goalkeeper Cassie Miller Returns to Active Roster from Season-Ending Injury List - Seattle Reign FC
- Utah Royals FC Aims to Extend Unbeaten Run at Seattle Reign - Utah Royals FC
- Reiten Set for Debut, Davidson to Make First Start vs. Bay FC - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- San Diego Wave FC Travel for First-Ever Match against Denver Summit FC - San Diego Wave FC
- Preview: Chicago Stars FC vs. Boston Legacy FC - Chicago Stars FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.