FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Houston Dash vs. North Carolina Courage

Published on April 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage YouTube Video







North Carolina Courage goes down a player but maintains the win thanks to a goal from Ashley Sanchez and stout defending.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 25, 2026

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