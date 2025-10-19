FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Houston Dash vs. Kansas City Current

Published on October 18, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

The Houston Dash earned a 1-0 win over the Kansas City Current thanks to a second half strike from Ryan Gareis, who netted her first NWSL goal in the process.

