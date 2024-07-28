FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Houston Dash vs. Club Tigres Femenil

July 28, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash defeated Club Tigres Femenil 2-1 in the Summer Cup on July 28, 2024. Houston's Diana Ordóñez and Barb Olivieri scored in the win, while Heather Hinz stood tall in net in her professional debut.

