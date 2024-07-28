FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Houston Dash vs. Club Tigres Femenil
July 28, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Houston Dash YouTube Video
Houston Dash defeated Club Tigres Femenil 2-1 in the Summer Cup on July 28, 2024. Houston's Diana Ordóñez and Barb Olivieri scored in the win, while Heather Hinz stood tall in net in her professional debut.
Check out the Houston Dash Statistics
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
