FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Houston Dash vs. Chicago Red Stars

October 4, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash YouTube Video







Ludmila and Ally Schlegel score as the Chicago Red Stars defeat the Houston Dash on the road. Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!

