FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Houston Dash vs. Angel City FC

April 12, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC stays unbeaten as Macey Hodge scores her first pro goal, with Riley Tiernan and Alyssa Thompson joining the scoresheet to counter Bárbara Olivieri's goal for the Dash.

