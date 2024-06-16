FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Houston Dash vs Angel City FC

June 16, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash YouTube Video







A nail-biter in Houston with each team going home with a point! Angel City FC vs. Dash highlights presented by Nationwide

