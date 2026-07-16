FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Gotham FC vs. Washington Spirit

Published on July 16, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video







Rose Lavelle scores the game winner, Sam Kerr makes her long-awaited return to the NWSL, and Gotham win 1-0 in the largest-ever East Coast NWSL crowd and the first-ever in New York City.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 16, 2026

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