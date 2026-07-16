FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Gotham FC vs. Washington Spirit
Published on July 16, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video
Rose Lavelle scores the game winner, Sam Kerr makes her long-awaited return to the NWSL, and Gotham win 1-0 in the largest-ever East Coast NWSL crowd and the first-ever in New York City.
Check out the NJ/NY Gotham FC Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 16, 2026
- Chicago Stars FC and StubHub Announce New Strategic Partnership - Chicago Stars FC
- Orlando Pride Defeated by Boston Legacy FC 1-0 - Orlando Pride
- Gotham FC Tops Washington Spirit in Front of Record-Breaking Crowd at Citi Field - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Spirit Falls to Gotham FC in Queens Classic - Washington Spirit
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