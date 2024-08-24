FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Gotham FC vs. Portland Thorns
August 24, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video
Gotham FC returned from the international break and defeated Portland Thorns FC, 2-0, at home thanks to goals from Ella Stevens and Yazmeen Ryan.
