FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Gotham FC vs. Angel City FC

June 8, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Crystal Dunn put the hosts Gotham ahead until Clarisse Le Bihan's early second half goal brought Angel City level. However, Rose Lavelle's tally after the hour mark sealed all three points for Gotham.

