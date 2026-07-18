FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Denver Summit vs. Portland Thorns FC

Published on July 18, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC YouTube Video







Denver Summit FC came from behind to defeat Portland Thorns FC, 2-1, with a late goal from Natalie Means lifting the hosts ahead for good. Portland's Sophia Wilson opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Denver's Janine Sonis scored late in the first half to bring things level. However, Means found the back of the net from distance nearing stoppage time, and the Summit would hold on to the final whistle. Plus, Denver native and USWNT legend Lindsey Heaps made her debut for the Summit, adding to the occasion.







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