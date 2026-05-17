FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Denver Summit vs. Orlando Pride
Published on May 16, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Denver Summit FC YouTube Video
A brace from hometown hero Janine Sonis and first NWSL goal for Eva Gaetino secure the Summit's first-ever win at home.
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