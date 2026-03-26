FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Chicago Stars vs. Orlando Pride

Published on March 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride YouTube Video







Barbra Banda gets the scoring started and Jacquie Ovalle and Hannah Anderson follow it up in the first half! Orlando Pride secure their first victory of the 2026 season in dynamic fashion defeating the Stars 3-0.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 25, 2026

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