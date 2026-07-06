FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Chicago Stars FC vs. Utah Royals FC
Published on July 5, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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A Jordyn Huitema brace! First goals of the season for Utah's Cece Delzer and Chicago's Sam Staab plus a banger by Cloé Lacasse! Chicago comes out 3-2 after a barnburner at home.
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