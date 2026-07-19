FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Chicago Stars FC vs. Angel City FC

Published on July 18, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC YouTube Video







Angel City FC defeated Chicago Stars FC 2-0 on July 18, 2026. Maiara Niehues and Sveindís Jónsdóttir scored in the victory for Angel City.

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 18, 2026

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