FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Chicago Red Stars vs. Racing Louisville FC
May 25, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Chicago Red Stars YouTube Video
Racing Louisville FC edged the Chicago Red Stars, 1-0, thanks to a stunning strike from Emma Sears in the first half.
Check out the Chicago Red Stars Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 25, 2024
- Chicago Red Stars Drop Second Consecutive, 0-1 - Chicago Red Stars
- Sears Scores Again to Seal Racing Louisville Win at Chicago - Racing Louisville FC
- Preview: Chicago Red Stars vs. Racing Louisville FC - Chicago Red Stars
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Red Stars Stories
- Chicago Red Stars Drop Second Consecutive, 0-1
- Preview: Chicago Red Stars vs. Racing Louisville FC
- Four Chicago Red Stars Named to May/June International Rosters
- Chicago Red Stars Lose First Road Match, 2-1, to Gotham FC
- Chicago Red Stars Beat Utah at Home, 3-1