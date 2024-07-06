FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Chicago Red Stars vs. Houston Dash

July 6, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Red Stars YouTube Video







Mallory Swanson's first-half stunner helped the Chicago Red Stars defeat the Houston Dash, 1-0, at home.

National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 6, 2024

