FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Chicago Red Stars vs. Chivas De Guadalajara
July 26, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Chicago Red Stars YouTube Video
Chivas de Guadalajara defeated the Chicago Red Stars 1-0 at SeatGeek Stadium in the Summer Cup on July 26, 2024. Chivas' Gabriela Valenzuela scored the lone goal in the victory.
