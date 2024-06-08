FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Chicago Red Stars vs. Bay FC

June 8, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Red Stars YouTube Video







Goals from Kiki Pickett and Joelle Anderson lift Bay FC to a win over Chicago Red Stars at Wrigley Stadium.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.