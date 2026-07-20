FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Boston Legacy vs. Washington Spirit

Published on July 19, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston Legacy FC YouTube Video







Sammy Smith scores late for Boston Legacy in front of a sellout crowd but it isn't enough to offset goals from Washington Spirit's Tara Rudd and Trinity Rodman.







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