FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Boston Legacy vs. Kansas City Current

Published on July 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston Legacy FC YouTube Video







Aïssata Traoré scores her first game-winning goal in Boston Legacy's 1-0 win over Kansas City Current.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.