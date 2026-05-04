FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Boston Legacy vs. Denver Summit
Published on May 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Denver Summit FC YouTube Video
Boston Legacy and Denver summit battle until the end but the Legacy ultimately come out on top for their first win in club history thanks to goals from Nichelle Prince, Aïssata Traoré, and Bianca St-Georges. Denver scores to goals from Yazmeen Ryan and Nichelle Prince but it isn't enough to overcome their fellow expansion team.
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
Check out the Denver Summit FC Statistics
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