FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Boston Legacy vs. Denver Summit

Published on May 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC YouTube Video







Boston Legacy and Denver summit battle until the end but the Legacy ultimately come out on top for their first win in club history thanks to goals from Nichelle Prince, Aïssata Traoré, and Bianca St-Georges. Denver scores to goals from Yazmeen Ryan and Nichelle Prince but it isn't enough to overcome their fellow expansion team.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.