FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Boston Legacy FC vs. Chicago Stars FC

Published on July 10, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston Legacy FC YouTube Video







Boston Legacy FC makes history with its first clean sheet, securing the win behind goals from Amanda Gutierres and Nichelle Prince.

Boston Legacy FC and Chicago Stars FC highlights presented by Nationwide

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 10, 2026

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