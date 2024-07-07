FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Bay FC vs. Washington Spirit
July 7, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Bay FC YouTube Video
The Washington Spirit defeated Bay FC 3-0 at PayPal Park on July 6, 2024. Washington's Makenna Morris, Trinity Rodman and Ouleye Sarr scored in the victory.
