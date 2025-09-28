FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Bay FC vs. Utah Royals FC
Published on September 27, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Utah Royals extend their unbeaten streak to seven with goals from Janni Thomsen and Aisha Solórzano - the first Guatemalan to score in NWSL history - and a clean sheet from Mia Justus.
