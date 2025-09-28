FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Bay FC vs. Utah Royals FC

Published on September 27, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC YouTube Video







Utah Royals extend their unbeaten streak to seven with goals from Janni Thomsen and Aisha Solórzano - the first Guatemalan to score in NWSL history - and a clean sheet from Mia Justus.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.