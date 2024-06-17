FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Bay FC vs. Utah Royals FC
June 17, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Bay FC YouTube Video
Utah Royals FC defeated Bay FC 1-0 at PayPal Park on June 16, 2024. Utah's Kate Del Fava scored the lone goal in the victory.
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
Check out the Bay FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 17, 2024
- Bay FC Falls 1-0 to Utah Royals FC at PayPal Park - Bay FC
- Home Cooking, Defense Earn Courage a Point against League-Leading Orlando - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Home Cooking, Defense Earn Courage a Point against League-Leading Orlando - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Home Cooking, Defense Earn Courage a Point against League-Leading Orlando - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bay FC Stories
- Bay FC Falls 1-0 to Utah Royals FC at PayPal Park
- Bay FC and Ross Stores, Inc. Partner to Support Summer Reading Across the Bay Area
- Bay FC Registers 2-1 Win Over Chicago Red Stars in Front of Record Crowd at Wrigley Field
- Bay FC Falls 2-0 to NJ/NY Gotham FC at PayPal Park
- Bay FC Rallies to Earn 2-1 Come-From-Behind Win Against San Diego Wave FC