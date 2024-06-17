FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Bay FC vs. Utah Royals FC

June 17, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC YouTube Video







Utah Royals FC defeated Bay FC 1-0 at PayPal Park on June 16, 2024. Utah's Kate Del Fava scored the lone goal in the victory.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.