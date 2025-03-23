FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Bay FC vs. Racing Louisville FC
March 23, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Bay FC YouTube Video
Bay FC claimed victory in their first home game of the season. Centerback Joelle Anderson and rookie and Bay Area native Karlie Lema scored to help secure the win for their team.
