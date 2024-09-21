FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Bay FC vs. Orlando Pride

September 21, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC YouTube Video







The Orlando Pride defeated Bay FC 1-0 on September 20, 2024. Barbra Banda scored the loan goal for Orlando in the victory.

