FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Bay FC vs. Orlando Pride
September 21, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Bay FC YouTube Video
The Orlando Pride defeated Bay FC 1-0 on September 20, 2024. Barbra Banda scored the loan goal for Orlando in the victory.
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
Check out the Bay FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 21, 2024
- Orlando Pride Clinches Club's First Home Playoff Match with 1-0 Victory Over Bay FC - Orlando Pride
- Bay FC Falls 1-0 in Hard-Fought Match with League-Leading Orlando Pride - Bay FC
- Kansas City Current Extend Home Winning Streak, Clinch Playoff Berth With 3-0 Home Victory Against Washington Spirit - Kansas City Current
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bay FC Stories
- Bay FC Falls 1-0 in Hard-Fought Match with League-Leading Orlando Pride
- Bay FC Takes on League-Leading Orlando Pride at PayPal Park Tonight at 7:30 p.m. (Pacific)
- Bay FC Weekly
- Bay FC Earns Road Point with 1-1 Draw Against North Carolina Courage
- Bay FC Secures 1-0 Win Over Racing Louisville FC at PayPal Park