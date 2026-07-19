FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Bay FC vs. North Carolina Courage

Published on July 18, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

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Bay FC secure the win at home against North Carolina Courage with a brace from hometown hero Karlie Lema and a goal from Racheal Kundananji.

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