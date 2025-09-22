FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Bay FC vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC

Published on September 22, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC YouTube Video







Bay FC and Gotham FC share the points after a draw in San Jose, with goals coming from Rose Lavelle and Racheal Kundananji.

