FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Bay FC vs. Gotham FC
Published on July 30, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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Gotham FC defeats Bay FC 1-0, with Midge Purce scoring the lone goal.
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 30, 2026
- Spirit Stays Atop Table with 1-0 Win in Utah - Washington Spirit
- Bay FC fall 1-0 to Defending Champion Gotham FC at PayPal Park - Bay FC
- Utah Royals Unable to Find a Goal in Close 1-0 Loss to Washington Spirit - Utah Royals FC
- Purce Game-Winner Fuels Gotham FC's West Coast Victory - NJ/NY Gotham FC
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