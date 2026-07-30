FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Bay FC vs. Gotham FC

Published on July 30, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC YouTube Video







Gotham FC defeats Bay FC 1-0, with Midge Purce scoring the lone goal.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 30, 2026

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