FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Bay FC vs. Gotham FC

May 24, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC YouTube Video







Two first half goals by Ella Stevens secured the victory for Gotham FC as they traveled to face expansion team Bay FC.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.