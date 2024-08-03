FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Bay FC vs. Club América

August 3, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC YouTube Video







Maddie Moreau and Dorian Bailey's goals lead Bay FC to a win!

