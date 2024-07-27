FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Bay FC vs. Angel City

July 27, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC YouTube Video







Claire Emslie was involved in both Angel City goals as the Los Angeles-based side defeated Bay FC, 2-0, on the road to make it two wins out of two in the Summer Cup group stages

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.