FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Bay FC vs. Angel City FC
June 23, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Bay FC YouTube Video
Bay FC defeated Angel City FC 1-0 at PayPal Park on June 22, 2024. Bay FC's Tess Boade scored the loan goal in the victory.
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
Check out the Bay FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 23, 2024
- Preview: North Carolina Courage vs. Chicago Red Stars - Chicago Red Stars
- Preview of Courage vs. Chicago Red Stars - North Carolina Courage
- RSL Falls 1-0 to LA Galaxy, Ending Historic Unbeaten Streak - Utah Royals FC
- Bay FC Earns 1-0 Shutout Win Over NorCal Rival Angel City FC - Bay FC
- Angel City Football Club Unable to Tally Points in Tight Battle with NorCal Rival Bay FC - Angel City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bay FC Stories
- Bay FC Earns 1-0 Shutout Win Over NorCal Rival Angel City FC
- Bay FC to Honor Juneteenth on Saturday, June 22
- Bay FC Falls 1-0 to Utah Royals FC at PayPal Park
- Bay FC and Ross Stores, Inc. Partner to Support Summer Reading Across the Bay Area
- Bay FC Registers 2-1 Win Over Chicago Red Stars in Front of Record Crowd at Wrigley Field