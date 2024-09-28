FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Angel City FC vs. Washington Spirit

September 28, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC YouTube Video







Ashley Hatch and Makenna Morris score in the Washington Spirit's 2-1 win over Angel City.

