FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Angel City FC vs. Seattle Reign FC
September 7, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC defeated Angel City FC 3-2 on September 6, 2024. Alyssa Thompson and Sydney Leroux scored for Angel City, while Sofia Huerta, Ji So-Yun and Tziarra King scored for Seattle.
