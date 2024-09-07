FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Angel City FC vs. Seattle Reign FC

September 7, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC defeated Angel City FC 3-2 on September 6, 2024. Alyssa Thompson and Sydney Leroux scored for Angel City, while Sofia Huerta, Ji So-Yun and Tziarra King scored for Seattle.

