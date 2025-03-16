FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Angel City FC vs. San Diego Wave FC

March 16, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC YouTube Video







Angel City FC and San Diego Wave FC opened up their respective seasons with a 1-1 draw at BMO Stadium for the first SoCal showdown of 2025. The visiting Wave jumped out to a lead after Gia Corley's strike inside five minutes, but Alyssa Thompson's second-half finish was enough to help Angel City rescue a point.

