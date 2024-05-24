FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Angel City FC vs. San Diego Wave FC

May 24, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC YouTube Video







Angel City FC and San Diego Wave FC battled to a 0-0 draw at BMO Stadium on May 23, 2024.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.