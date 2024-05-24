FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Angel City FC vs. San Diego Wave FC
May 24, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Angel City FC YouTube Video
Angel City FC and San Diego Wave FC battled to a 0-0 draw at BMO Stadium on May 23, 2024.
