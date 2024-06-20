FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Angel City FC vs. Racing Louisville FC

June 20, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC YouTube Video







Angel City FC defeated Racing Louisville FC 3-2 at BMO Stadium on June 19, 2024. Angel City's Kennedy Fuller, Rocky Rodríguez and Sydney Leroux scored in the victory.

